Young woman dies in crash in Gallatin County

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Ava Tolliver of Bozeman has been identified as the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Law enforcement officers responded at about 12:45 p.m. to the collision near the intersection of Stucky Road and Cottonwood Road.

Tolliver, 21 years old, was driving a motorcycle, and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The agency did not provide any information about the second vehicle, nor indicate whether anyone from the second vehicle was injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released a crash report to indicate the cause.

We will update you if we get more information.