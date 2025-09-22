Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young woman dies in Lincoln County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Friday, September 19, 2025.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. along GlenLake Road several miles southeast of the the town of Eureka.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 18-year old driver from Eureka was driving a GMC Sierra and failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in a the crash.

