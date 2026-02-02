CCSO offers self-defense training as community seeks preparedness

GREAT FALLS — As active intruder scenarios continue to claim lives around the country, Great Falls community organizations are striving to assist citizens in preparing for the unthinkable.

According to law enforcement authorities, response time is one of the most crucial things for people to realize.

“The people that are calling for help are the first responders,” said Corporal Logan Livingstone with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s going to be time that it takes for law enforcement to get there, and it’s important for people to know what they should be doing until law enforcement gets there.”

Agencies offer self-defense training as community seeks preparedness

The time between dialing 911 and the arrival of officers on location can be crucial. According to officials, understanding how to respond in those situations can help save lives.

"We can't pretend that there isn't evil in the world," Livingstone added. “That’s what law enforcement is there to help us with. But when we’re waiting for law enforcement, we have to be prepared to defend ourselves.”

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is one of several organizations that provide information on how to respond in dangerous situations. Big Sky Taekwondo is also filling the void for individuals seeking more hands-on training.

"Our purpose today is to give people a brief overview of what to expect," said Scott Miranti, a former police officer and martial artist. "Hopefully, they can use some of the knowledge they gain in a crazy situation to perhaps save their lives or the lives of others."

Miranti claims that their training focuses on practical, realistic settings appropriate for enterprises, organizations, and schools. Participants learn about escape routes, basic trauma treatment, and how to assist those who may be injured.

"We'll talk a little bit about moving in the hallway," Miranti told me. "We'll talk about how to move somebody if they’re wounded. We actually have to become combat medics in these situations.”

While the subject matter can be distressing, organizers emphasize that preparation, not fear, is the goal.

Officials say that being aware and trained ahead of time can save lives in high-stress circumstances.