As inflation-weary customers face rising prices due to impacts such as the new tariffs on imported goods, some are finding relief by shopping closer to home.

Amidst higher prices, shopping local may offer relief

Local businesses including pawn shops and the occasional flea market are seeing a noticeable uptick in foot traffic as shoppers looks for ways to stretch their dollars. While prices keep climbing at big-box stores, this is making some people reconsider where they’re spending their money.

“We have seen some price increases lately. Everyone is always looking for a deal. And because wages are not necessarily keeping up to inflation, everyone's looking to save a buck where they can,” explained Capital Pawn manager Lui Salina.

Customers are feeling the pinch, but many are finding relief by shopping locally, like at flea markets and second-hand sellers.

For the third year, Swap-A-Rama is returning to Great Falls and event coordinator Jessica Dees says that they are a good way to keep the money churning in the community.

Dees noted, “As far as buying used or upcycled things, it's such a great way to keep the money in our community. Of course, costs of goods are expensive, so being able to buy something that's used at a second hand price is good for your pocketbook.”

Ace Hardware owner Jim Hellen also says that while many local businesses are preparing for the unknown future of tariff impacts and rising costs, their stores aren’t currently seeing higher prices yet.

He said, “Right now, we honestly don't know what our pricing is going to look like in the future. It looks better than what we had anticipated, but at this time, we have not been forced to make any significant price changes on the floor whatsoever.”

Analysts say if tariffs continue to rise, the trend of shopping local could strengthen further.

The Swap-A-Rama will be on Friday, June 6th, from 4PM-8PM, and Saturday, June 7th, from 8AM-5PM. It will be in the Trades & Industries Building and Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.