Cascade County MVD introducing new program, temporarily closing

The state of Montana is implementing a new vehicle titling and registration process. The new program, CARS, will be replacing the previous program they have used since 2009.

The goal of the new system is to offer more online services to customers including electronic payment options and improved turnaround time for vehicle service transactions.

The Cascade County office received the new equipment in November has been training with the new system in preparation for the launch.

The Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will be closed Thursday, March 13th, and Friday, March 14th.

“We will open with the new program on March 17th. Customers will be able to come in, it's going to be a whole new program, so expect the wait time until we learn the program. We're still learning ourselves,” said Diane Heikkila, Cascade County treasurer.

The Motor Vehicle Division will be open for titles and registrations the beginning of next week on Monday and Tuesday before closing; however, the property tax office will remain open normal hours.