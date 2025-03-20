Cascade County Sheriff confirms son is facing charges in Spokane

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirmed to MTN News on Thursday, March 20, 2025, that his 19-year old son Jake is currently in jail in Spokane, Washington, on charges of harassment and stalking.

The charges reportedly involve threats that Jake made to either current or former domestic partners; he has been jailed since January 7, 2025, according to the Spokane County Detention Center roster.

In an email to MTN News, Sheriff Slaughter said that he and his wife Christie became aware in December 2024 that “Jake was exhibiting concerning signs.”

Slaughter continued: “As any parent would have done, our immediate response was to do everything we could to help him and protect anyone else who might be affected by his actions. With heavy hearts, we decided to turn him over to the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of our son and others in the community. It was the most painful day of our lives. Shortly after we reported our concerns, Jake was taken into custody. Christie and I have opted not to bail him out. Jake lives out of state, and we have worked closely with the appropriate authorities in that state. They have been professional and compassionate, and we are working to create a safe place for our son.”