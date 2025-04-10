CONRAD — The Conrad Library is a historical site, but its brick façade on the front has its own local ties as well. The bricks came from a nearby quarry near Valier, and after 109 years of being here in town, it's time they receive a makeover.

WATCH:

Conrad library receives grant to preserve brick facade

Tiffany Christensen, the Library Director for the Conrad Public Library said, “We are lucky enough that we get to have our library be housed in a historic building.”

Christensen grew up going to this library. Now, as the library director, she gets to help take care of it.

Christensen said, “Very historic parts of our building are now over a century old, and they need they need preservation, they need preserving.”

Thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Montana History, the Conrad Library’s front brick façade will be tuckpointed.

Christensen said, “The grout between the bricks is crumbling and the bricks are falling out.”

For the Foundation for Montana History, this is just one of nine history projects being funded across the state in 2025.

Zach Coe, Program Director for the Foundation for Montana History, said, “They had their ducks in a row and they, it was clear they were very passionate about this project and there were some great people working with it. So it really just kind of checked all the boxes.”

Coe said this year marks the foundation awarding at least one grant to each county in the state; he noted, “This year I think will forever hold a really special place in our foundation's own history.”

And the foundation hopes to continue preserving the history of the Treasure State, one grant at a time.

Brooke Linton, Communications and Development Director for the Foundation for Montana History, said, “Every county has a story, every county has history. So you don't have to have a certain number of people living in the county in order for it to be important.”

The library does not have an exact date for when this project will be getting underway, as they are still looking for a mason that specializes in historic buildings, but they hope to have it completed by the end of the next fiscal year.

