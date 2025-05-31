2 more suspects charged with homicide for stabbing death in Billings

Two more people were charged with deliberate homicide for the stabbing death of 51-year-old Keith Breckenridge in a Billings South Side alleyway.

Brian Dale Contreraz, 31 years old, and Shyanna Jo Whitewolf, 20, were identified Friday as two of the three people who allegedly plotted to rob and murder Breckenridge, then dispose of his body and destroy evidence.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Contreraz stabbed Breckenridge multiple times, while Whitewolf helped steal Breckenridge’s vehicle, clean it and burn bloody clothing and other evidence in a burn pit on the Crow reservation.

Whitewolf pleaded not guilty Friday and remains in jail on a $510,000 bond. Contreraz has yet to appear in court.

A third defendant, Violet Jeanine Littlelight, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence earlier this week.

According to charging documents, the three were drinking together May 16 at a South Side residence when, as Littlelight told police, Breckenridge contacted her and offered her $200 to spend the night with him.

The three left the residence on foot. As they were walking, Contreraz allegedly said they should steal his vehicle, and the other two agreed, according to court documents.

They met up with Breckenridge in his pickup, and he asked Littlelight why she was with her two companions. She told police she vouched for them, and all three got in the pickup.

Littlelight then described the following events to police, according to charging documents:

Contreraz, who was in the rear driver’s seat, directed Breckenridge to an alley way on Adams Street, then hit him over the head and told him to get out of the vehicle. Breckenridge refused, so Contreraz stabbed him at least three times. The three then pulled him out of the vehicle and took off.

A medical examiner’s report showed that Breckenridge was stabbed at least 20 times, according to charging documents.

The three took the vehicle to a residence on the Crow reservation, then fled the area when law enforcement arrived, according to charging documents.

Witnesses told police they saw the three clean blood stains out of the truck with bleach and throw bloody clothes into a burn pit, according to charging documents.

All three defendants are in Yellowstone County jail.