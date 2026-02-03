5 people arrested in human-trafficking sting operation in Billings

Five people were arrested last week in Billings on suspicion of human trafficking in a large-scale sting operation, Billings police announced on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The sting was called Operation Vigilant Specter 6 and was carried out over a 48-hour period from January 28 through January 30, according to police.

Billings police did not release the names of the five people arrested but provided photos of all five, with faces and other identifying marks blocked at the request of prosecutors, according to police.

They also did not list specific alleged offenses for the individuals, noting all were related to human trafficking. Two are also suspected of child sexual abuse.

Authorities also seized methamphetamine, mobile devices, U.S. currency, and additional evidence associated with the alleged criminal activity, according to police.

In addition, another 17 people and/or IP accounts were seized for ongoing investigation, according to police.

The operation involved about 65 law-enforcement personnel representing 13 federal, state, county, and municipal agencies.

Authorities have not yet released any other details.

We will update you if we get more information.