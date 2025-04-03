6 people arrested in Montana for illegally being in U.S.

Six people who were illegally in Montana were recently arrested by law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Border Patrol (Spokane Sector) said that Whitefish Station Border Patrol Agents assisted local law enforcement officers with a traffic stop in Kalispell.

Six men — three from Honduras, two from Mexico, and one from Guatemala — were found to be in the U.S. illegally, according to a news release.

The agency says the men "were arrested and processed for removal."

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

The agency shared the following photo: