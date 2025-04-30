Airman arrested in Montana for alleged desertion

GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman Police Department assisted in the arrest of U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Standifer, who was wanted for desertion and is also being investigated for internet crimes against children.

The agency said in a news release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, that police detectives were contacted last week by the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI).

AFOSI said in a news release that Standifer is an aircraft maintainer stationed at Hurlburt Field in Florida.

According to AFOSI, criminal charges were being preferred when Standifer fled Florida on April 18 to avoid prosecution; he was declared a military deserter on April 21.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations

Standifer was seen on surveillance video after arriving at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport on April 19.

On April 29, an undercover detective found the suspect in Bozeman and directed a contact team to make the arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on a federal warrant and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he is being held for Air Force investigators.

The Bozeman Police Department thanked AFOSI, along with the U.S. Marshals Service; National Park Service – Investigative Services Branch; the Montana Department of Justice; and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Authority, along with other state and local agencies.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.