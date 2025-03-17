Alme will serve as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana announced today that Kurt G. Alme has been appointed as the U. S. Attorney for the District of Montana by U. S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Alme was sworn in by Chief U. S. District Judge Brian Morris on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The U.S. Attorney oversees all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation on behalf of the U.S. government in Montana.

The position was previously held by Jesse Laslovich, who resigned last month.

Alme will serve on an interim basis as the U. S. Attorney for a period of 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the Senate.

Alme brings more than 30 years of legal experience to his new role. He served as an Assistant U. S. Attorney in Montana from 2003 to 2010, where he focused on financial investigations involving white collar fraud, government program fraud, bankruptcy fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

He also served as the First Assistant U. S. Attorney from 2006 to 2010, before leaving to serve as the Executive V. P. and, later, the President and General Counsel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.

In September 2017, Mr. Alme was unanimously confirmed as Montana’s U. S. Attorney, after being recommended by U.S. Senator Steve Daines and nominated by President Trump, a post he held until December 2020. Since then, he served as State Budget Director for Governor Greg Gianforte and most recently as the Executive V. P. for Planned Giving with the National Christian Foundation.

Alme is a native of Great Falls who graduated from Custer County District High School in Miles City. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado summa cum laude and his law degree from Harvard Law School cum laude. After graduation from law school, he clerked for Montana U. S. District Judge Charles Lovell, was a partner in the regional law firm now known as Crowley Fleck, and served as Director of the Montana Department of Revenue under Governor Judy Martz.

