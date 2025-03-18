Billings man pleads not guilty to double homicide

BILLINGS - Godfrey Brokenrope, accused in connection with what a prosecutor called “one of the most brazen and horrible crimes” in Billings in the last decade, pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Brokenrope, 19 years old, appeared in court following his arrest on Sunday after a police chase in Billings.

He is accused in the 2023 double homicide of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and Morrison's one-year-old son Tatee’K in a north Billings home.

Justice of the Peace David Carter accepted prosecutors' recommendation to set bail at $500,000.

Brokenrope is scheduled to next appear in court on May 22. He was assigned a public defender.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Brokenrope was one of two people to open fire at the home from a vehicle outside, killing Morrison.

Tatee’K was found unresponsive in his father’s arms and later died of compression asphyxia.

Two other people have been charged in connection with the crime.

Two people, Myron Goes Ahead and Jane Nicole Knowshisgun, have already been charged in connection with the crime.

Goes Ahead pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of negligent homicide. Knowshisgun has pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide.

