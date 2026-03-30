GREAT FALLS — Five people were arrested in Fort Benton on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after several weeks of investigation by agent with U.S. Customs & Border Patrol (CBP).

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CBP: five illegal aliens arrested in Fort Benton

Customs & Border Patrol said in a news release that Havre Station Border Patrol agents performed two vehicle stops in Fort Benton on March 26, which led to the arrest of five illegal aliens from Nicaragua with prior orders of removal.

The agency said the vehicle stops were "targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement actions" taken by Havre Station Border Patrol agents following weeks of active investigation.

All five people in this case had been previously apprehended by immigration officials.

CBP said in the news release: "This enforcement action represents a community safety priority, ensuring that individuals without legal status are identified and processed according to federal immigration laws. Safeguarding our border and communities is of paramount concern to the U.S. Border Patrol."

The names of the five people have not been released.

