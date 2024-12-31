Charges filed in connection with the death of Selena Not Afraid

Robert Alvin Morning-Bromley III has been charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment in connection with the death of Selena Not Afraid.

Charges filed in connection with death of Selena Not Afraid

Not Afraid was 16 years old when she was last seen on January 1, 2020, between Billings and Hardin.



She was reported missing after the vehicle she was in broke down at a rest stop while she was returning home from a party in Billings.

Her body was found on January 20, 2020 about a mile and a half from the rest stop.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death was hypothermia, and the manner of death was accidental.

Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said at the time that preliminary results did not indicate physical injuries consistent with an assault or physical abuse, and that the evidence was consistent with death by exposure to the elements.

