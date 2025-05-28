Child dies after being shot in Lincoln County; father arrested

MISSOULA — Timothy Moore has been jailed on a pending charge of negligent homicide after his three-year old son died after being shot on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, several miles south of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says when first responders arrived, they were told the child had accidentally been shot in the face.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where Short says the child later died.

Moore, the child's father, was arrested following an investigation, according to Short.

Moore is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on $500,000 bail.

The child's body is being taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.