Deer was shot and left to waste in Black Eagle Park

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after a mule deer buck was shot and left to waste in Black Eagle Park on the evening of November 9, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that wardens responded to the scene after receiving a report of a dead deer in the park.

The investigation determined the deer was likely shot in the upper portion of the park near the pavilion and died on the lower level near the baseball fields.

Game Warden Mike Tucker said, “This incident is especially concerning because it occurred in a public park where families frequently gather. We take these crimes seriously and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual that evening to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Mike Tucker at 406-594-4813 or visit the TIP-MONT website at tipmont.mt.gov.

Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.