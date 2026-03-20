Defendant sentenced for the shooting death of Jadie Butterfly

A federal judge has sentenced 21-year-old Treyson Sharp to 24 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the December 2024 death of 19-year-old Jadie Butterfly on the Blackfeet Reservation.

The sentencing took place in federal court in Great Falls on March 20, following a plea agreement reached in October 2025, when Sharp changed his plea and prosecutors agreed to dismiss a separate firearm charge.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

Treyson Sharp sentenced for the shooting death of Jadie Butterfly

Under the terms of the agreement, Sharp pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine.

The 24-month sentence was on the higher end of the recommended guideline range, while defense attorneys had requested an 18-month sentence. Sharp will not be taken into immediate custody and is expected to self-report at a later date.

During the hearing, several family members and friends of Butterfly delivered victim impact statements describing the lasting emotional toll of her death.

One close friend of Jadie, Autumn Bremner, said she attended the hearing to speak on Jadie’s behalf. “I’m here to kind of advocate and speak on her behalf since she can’t,” Bremner said.

After sentencing, Bremner said, “I don’t think I’ll be satisfied with any amount of time that’s given, because I don’t think there’s any time that will satisfy us with her being gone. I do think it's a big step that he finally got some jail time.”

Another friend, Richelle Cobell, said reading her victim impact statement in court was difficult, but she felt it was important. “I was asked to read today and it was really hard, but I’m glad that I was able to do that and give help in a way,” she said.

She also spoke about the lasting impact of Jadie’s death and her struggle to process the loss, saying, “I don’t think I’m ready to forgive right now, but I hope one day I’ll be able to be in a place where I could forgive Treyson for what he did to her.”

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Butterfly’s loved ones described her as a bright presence, saying her absence has left a permanent void.

“Whenever she walked into a room, she was a big light. And that light is forever taken. And no sentence will ever bring her back,” Cobell says, “What happened to Jadie does not define who she is. At the end of the day, she was a beautiful, bright, smart, funny, intelligent girl that deserved to live her whole life, and it saddens me that she wasn’t able to.”

Cobell and other friends also spoke about hoping this case encourages future cases to be taken more seriously, adding, “I hope this doesn’t happen again. And I hope if it does happen again on the reservation that it’s taken more seriously and a consequence is given sooner and without such a fight, because there’s no reason that her family and friends should have fought as hard as we had to.”

Sharp also gave a statement in court apologizing to Jadie and her family.