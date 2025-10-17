Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Florence man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Florence Montana map.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Anthony Richard Kelley of Florence is facing a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence after a deadly crash on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Kelley, 24 years old, is accused of colliding with 81-year-old Michael Raymond "Otto" Thill's vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 south of Florence at about 8:15 p.m.

Court documents state Kelley was traveling north at a high rate of speed when he hit Thill's vehicle from the rear.

TRENDING
Wrong-way driver facing charges in Great Falls 'High Risk Unit' dispatched to incident in Great Falls Changes for Montana Millionaire 2025 Tips for dealing with seasonal depression

The impact of the crash caused the victim's car to cross into the southbound lanes, go off the road, and then overturn.

Thill died at the scene.

Kelley told authorities he had consumed several beers hours before the crash.

Hospital tests showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Kelly, who has a DUI on his record, is being held on $100,000 bond.

Florence Montana map.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App