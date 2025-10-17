Florence man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash

MISSOULA — Anthony Richard Kelley of Florence is facing a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence after a deadly crash on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Kelley, 24 years old, is accused of colliding with 81-year-old Michael Raymond "Otto" Thill's vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 south of Florence at about 8:15 p.m.

Court documents state Kelley was traveling north at a high rate of speed when he hit Thill's vehicle from the rear.

The impact of the crash caused the victim's car to cross into the southbound lanes, go off the road, and then overturn.

Thill died at the scene.

Kelley told authorities he had consumed several beers hours before the crash.

Hospital tests showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Kelly, who has a DUI on his record, is being held on $100,000 bond.