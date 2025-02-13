ICE agents arrest alleged TdA gang members in Montana

BOZEMAN — Agents with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly arrested six known members of a Venezuelan criminal organization in Gallatin County on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The Denver Homeland Security Investigations Office (HSI Denver) said on social media that special agents arrested six members of Tren de Aragua (TdA) in Bozeman and Belgrade on Wednesday.

The agency added: "Alongside our federal partners @DEA and @ATF, we are going to arrest those who negatively impact our communities’ safety."

The jurisdiction of HSI Denver includes Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Montana.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing and Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer both confirmed the operation with MTN News on Thursday.

The US Department of the Treasury said several months ago of TdA:

From its origins as a prison gang in Aragua, Venezuela, Tren de Aragua has quickly expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere in recent years. With a particular focus on human smuggling and other illicit acts that target desperate migrants, the organization has developed additional revenue sources through a range of criminal activities, such as illegal mining, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and the trafficking of illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA.

Chief Lensing says Belgrade police officers assisted in the operation.

According to Sheriff Springer, it is not currently known where the suspects are being held, but they are not in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Sheriff Springer tells MTN News that law enforcement has been working to prevent TdA from establishing a network in the area.

So far, Springer says the fact that there have been no incidents of violence committed by TdA in the area shows their efforts have been successful thus far.

We will update you if we get more information.