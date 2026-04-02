Montana teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of student

William Schumann-Kline, a former teacher in the town of Colstrip, was sentenced on Thursday, April 2, 2026, for sexually assaulting a student.

Schuman-Kline was convicted in January 2026 of three felonies, including sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. Prosecutors alleged the abuse occurred on school property, including inside Schuman-Kline’s classroom.

Sentencing - watch the video:

Montana teacher sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of student

Charging documents state Schuman-Kline, then 27, used his position of authority as a teacher at Colstrip High School to coerce the underage student into sexual activity between November 2023 and February 2024. The victim was not legally able to consent.

Court records stated that he used online communication, primarily Snapchat, to send nude images of himself, encourage sexual activity, and persuade the victim to view sexually explicit material. It also states he knowingly possessed nude photos of the student.

The victim’s mother, Jennifer Small, described the process, including the trial, as a painful but necessary journey toward accountability.

“A bad thing happened, and justice, as most people say, it was served,” said Small in an interview with MTN.

Small said the verdict carries significance beyond her daughter’s case, particularly for Native American women and girls, who she says are too often not believed when they report sexual violence.

"I'm so excited for the more past, present and future victims because all these young girls were actually heard and believed, and it's not something that's just swept under the rug.”

Guilty verdict - watch the video:

Former Colstrip teacher found guilty of sexually abusing student

She also highlighted the strong community support she witnessed inside the courtroom: “A lot of people would say it was scary, stressful, sad. But for me, there was so much beautiful things that happened in this chaotic event and week."

Small hopes the outcome encourages other victims to come forward. “There's people out there who will believe you and fight for you. Don't be scared," she said. "It's going to protect other children in the future is what happened today.”

Schumann-Kline was sentenced by Rosebud County District Court Judge Rennie Wittman to 30 years in state prison, with 15 of the years years suspended; he must serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole consideration.

In addition, he must register as a Tier 1 sexual offender.