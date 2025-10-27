Trial of Skyler Griebel underway nearly 4 years after Clyde Park killing

The murder trial of Skyler Griebel, accused of killing Tyler Netto in Clyde Park in 2022, is currently underway at the Park County Courthouse.

The case dates back to February 4, 2022, when court documents show that Netto, 36 yeas old, was living in Clyde Park with his ex-girlfriend.

He reportedly contacted a Park County Sheriff’s deputy to raise concerns about suspected drug activity involving Griebel, now 32, and the ex-girlfriend. Netto also claimed Griebel had threatened him with violence.

Park County Murder Trial: Griebel Accused in 2022 Shooting Death

A deputy was assigned to follow up on the complaint, but in the early morning hours of February 8, 2022, a shooting occurred.

At about 4 a.m., Park County Dispatch received a call reporting the incident, and a deputy was sent to the residence.

A friend of Netto told authorities that Netto had been shot in the stomach by Griebel, who had fled the scene.

When the deputy arrived, Netto was found lying on his back outside the residence and was unresponsive. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

Griebel made his initial court appearance later that day, with bail set at $1.5 million.

In March 2022, he pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Nearly four years later, Wednesday marked the start of jury proceedings in Griebel’s trial. As of Friday, no verdict has been reached.