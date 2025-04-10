New details about gunshots in Great Falls on Wednesday

The Great Falls Police Department has released more details about gunshots fired on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that 911 dispatchers began receiving calls at about 8:40 p.m. about the shots, which were reported in the area of Fourth Avenue South and 11th Street.

Police respond to reports of gunshots in Great Falls

Officers investigated for several hours, including flying a drone over the area, gathering evidence, and interviewing witnesses and those involved. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the incident by searching for two juveniles reported to be associated with the shooting.

Officers confirmed that a 16 year-old boy sustained a minor injury, believed to be from a bullet, to his foot. The teen was treated at Benefis Health System and released.

Officers also found two vehicles with fresh damage consistent with having been hit by a bullet.

The GFPD says that the parties involved have been identified, and believe this to be “an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”

The investigation indicates it is likely that “a conflict occurred within a group of juveniles familiar to each other.”

Police are continuing to investigate, and people in the vicinity of the incident may notice an increased law enforcement presence on Thursday.

The GFPD noted: “Due to the age of those involved, we do not plan to release any further information regarding this investigation. We appreciate the community’s support and patience as we work to bring closure to the investigation.”

(1st REPORT, APRIL 9) Police officers responded to reports of gunshots in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The reports began coming in shortly before 9 p.m. with several people reporting that they heard gunshots.

Police officers are investigating in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue South and 11th Street.

WATCH:

Police respond to reports of gunshots in Great Falls

An officer at the scene confirmed that multiple shots were fired and that one person was injured.

The officer said that there is no danger to the public.

In addition to the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office has also responded to the area.

Police ask that people avoid the area if possible as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact the GFPD.

We will update you when we get more information.