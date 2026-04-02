GREAT FALLS — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a news release this week that on February 15, 2026, officers at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta intercepted and seized 86.9 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck.

Officers seize 86 kg of cocaine at Montana-Alberta border crossing

The commercial truck was carrying a load declared as produce destined for Calgary in Alberta.

During the search of the truck’s cab, officers found 70 bricks of suspected cocaine hidden inside three suitcases.

The driver of the truck was arrested by CBSA officers and, along with the suspected drugs, was transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.

There is no word on the origination point of the truck.

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, said, “The CBSA defends our borders and protects our communities from dangerous drugs and organized crime. The safety and security of all Canadians is our government’s most important responsibility, and the CBSA with the RCMP work together against those who attempt to break our laws.”

