Person in custody after police chase in Great Falls

A person has been taken into custody in Great Falls in connection with an armed robbery.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Friday, March 28, 2025, that officers were involved in efforts to track down a "person of interest" in a recent armed robbery.

At about 5:40pm, the person fled from officers in a vehicle, resulting in a chase.

The chase ended on Overlook Drive (Flag Hill) when an officer used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the fleeing driver.

Witnesses reported at least six GFPD vehicles, and seeing officers with weapons drawn.

The driver was taken into custody after being extracted from the vehicle.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person and information about the robbery.

