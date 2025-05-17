BILLINGS — Police are investigating a suspected homicide on the south side of Billings that happened on Friday, May 16, 2025.

ISABEL SPARTZ REPORTS - WATCH:

Police investigate suspected homicide in Billings

Officers discovered the body of a 51-year-old man just after 10 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The man appeared to have sustained stab wounds and blunt-force injuries, according to police.

The victim's identity has not yet been publicly released, and police are continuing to investigate.