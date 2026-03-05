Police investigating after a man was shot dead in Missoula

A man died after being shot on Wednesday afternoon at the Town Pump gas station at the corner of North Reserve Street and Mullan Road, according to Misssoula police.

The man was allegedly a fugitive from Billings. The shooting involved four bail bondsmen conducting a bond revocation, according to Whitney Bennett, Missoula police public information officer.

Two of the bail bondsmen involved in the shooting are being interviewed by Missoula police, according to Bennett.

The name of the man who was shot has not yet been released, nor have the names of the bail bondsmen.

The Missoula Police Department said in a news release: "Shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to the 2200 block of North Reserve Street following a report that a male had been shot and CPR was in progress. Officers arrived on scene, continued life-saving measures and confirmed that shots had been fired. One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved were fugitive recovery agents/bail bondsmen attempting to conduct a bond revocation and had clothing identifying themselves as such."

