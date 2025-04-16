Bozeman police vehicles on DUI stop were hit by another allegedly impaired driver

The Bozeman Police Department said two of its vehicles were hit by a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver as officers were in the midst of another DUI investigation on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The BPD said in a news release that the incident at about 2 a.m.

According to charging documents, the second driver rear-ended the police vehicles on Main Street just west of 19th Avenue.

One of the vehicles that was hit had the initial DUI suspect inside; the suspect was not injured in the crash.

Charging documents say two officers were outside their vehicles and injured in the crash.

The post said the two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to recover, despite being shaken up by the incident.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded and led the second DUI investigation.

The driver allegedly admitted to drinking and had a blood alcohol concentration of .156, nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

According to police, the woman also had an open vodka Red Bull in her vehicle.

The driver was arrested and cited with three counts of criminal endangerment for the two officers and the suspect in the vehicle.

"Traffic stops are unpredictable and can quickly become dangerous," Bozeman PD said in the post. "This incident is a clear reminder of the risks our officers face in the line of duty. There is no excuse to drive drunk. It’s not worth the risk. Call a friend, call a ride, or make a plan before you drink."

Bozeman PD thanked the officers "for your courage, your quick response, and your continued commitment to keeping Bozeman safe."