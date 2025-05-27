Search continues for missing pistol in Hingham

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday, May 26, 2025, that the search continues for a pistol that may have been dropped or intentionally hidden in the town of Hingham by the suspect in Friday night's incident.

The Sheriff's Office asks that residents thoroughly search their property to ensure the pistol is recovered and is not endangering the public.

The agency says if a pistol is found, do not touch it, and to call the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 406-265-2512; they will send a deputy to your location to collect it.

As of Monday, the Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the person that was taken into custody on Friday, nor released details about the nature of the incident.

(MAY 24, 2025) The investigation continues in Hill County after a Friday night incident that resulted in a "shelter in place" order for the town of Hingham, about 35 miles west of Havre.

Investigation continues after Hingham 'shelter in place' order

It began Friday evening when the Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in Hingham.

Hill County Sheriff Jamie Ross said, “We determined we were looking for a suspect. We did find that suspect last night around midnight and took him into custody.”

Hingham resident Ray Lipp said, “We're just normally just a small laid-back little place. I don't know how many people even knew what was happening, you know, and they had it all cordoned off, that whole couple of blocks down there, from six or seven until about midnight when they finally, I think, got it all solved.”

Once the suspect was in custody shortly before midnight, the shelter in place notice was lifted.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Hill County Search and Rescue volunteers, and several other agencies will be continuing the investigation throughout the weekend.

Sheriff Ross said, “Agencies from Great Falls, FBI, DCI, they're simply helping us with this investigation so we can draw it to a conclusion. I would like to thank the community of Hingham for their cooperation during our investigation.”

The agency then ordered a "shelter in place" for the town of Hingham at about 8:40 p.m. and advised residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point, including the name of the suspect, and there is no official word on whether anyone has been injured.