Sheriff identifies 2 men found dead NW of Wolf Creek

GREAT FALLS — The two men who were found dead in Lewis & Clark County have been identified as 64-year old Scott Marvin Steinbach and 61-year old Ty William Steinbach.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton says the two men were brothers.

At 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, dispatchers received a call reporting two deceased men at a residence north of Highway 200 near L&C Road.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered an internal house fire and at least one deceased person at the home.

2 men found dead in Lewis & Clark County

"Information was that a person was shot and that there was possibly another one shot," Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

Upon further investigation, deputies located a second victim.

"We did find a deceased person there and began searching around the area and found another individual that has been shot," Dutton said.

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Ty died of gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, and says that Scott is a suspect in Ty's death.

"Probably a family feud turned deadly," Dutton told MTN News on Saturday.

The agency has not yet officially released the cause and manner of death for Scott, pending the completion of an autopsy.

Scott is also accused of starting a fire at the residence on the property where the brothers' parents were at the time; the mother attempted to put out the fire. The medical conditions of the father and mother have not been disclosed.

