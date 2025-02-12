On February 10, 2025, Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to a break-in at the Mountain View Co-Op gas station and convenience store in Ulm.

WATCH:

Suspect charged for break-in and fire at Ulm store

They found a fire in the building, broken windows, damaged equipment and merchandise, and a suspect on the roof.

Court documents say the suspect had started the fire on a rug, and threw bottles of propane on the fire, igniting the ATM machine.

There were no injuries.

Mountain View Co-Op says almost all products in the store will have to be replaced.

The incident will cost the business tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

The gas pumps and casino are up and running, but the store says it will need a few weeks to finish repairs before fully reopening.

The 32-year old suspect reportedly told deputies that he broke in because he was cold.

He has been charged with criminal mischief, driving under the influence, criminal trespass, burglary, and arson.