Suspect charged with sexual assault of girls at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch

Timothy Allen Westervelt of Billings, who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a child, faces new allegations that he molested two girls at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

Westervelt, 34 years old, was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court with felony and misdemeanor offenses related to child sexual assault. He is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Westervelt was an employee at the youth treatment center in Billings at the time of the alleged assaults, according to court records. Prosecutors allege both girls reported Westervelt touched them sexually at the facility.

In late January, Westervelt was charged with similar offenses involving a 13-year-old child.

Westervelt was arrested on the previous child abuse charges following a standoff in Livingston last month when he barricaded himself in a business while armed with a handgun.

He was eventually arrested without incident - watch:

Armed man in custody after standoff at Montana coffee shop

Westervelt recently identified himself to MTN News as a member of the Yellowstone Militia, a group "dedicated to constitutional militia," according to its website.