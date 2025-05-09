HAVRE — The Havre Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead on May 7, 2025, as 35-year old Dixie Schroeder, and a suspect in her death has been arrested in Idaho.

OWEN SKORNIK-HAYES REPORTS FROM HAVRE:

Suspect in Havre homicide has been arrested

The agency said a 911 caller on Wednesday reported a deceased female at a residence along the 300 block of 14th Avenue, and responding officers confirmed the person was deceased.

Police said at the time the circumstances "appear to be suspicious in nature with the possibility of foul play."

The manner of death has not yet been released, but the agency noted: "To address and dispel misinformation circulating on social media, authorities confirm that the decedent was found completely intact."

Police contacted the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance, leading them to a person of interest: 35-year-old Cody Rencurel.

He was found in possession of Schroeder's vehicle in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Havre Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, worked to secure an arrest warrant for Rencurel on charges of deliberate homicide.

A search of his property uncovered plans that suggested he intended to commit additional violent crimes.

Rencurel is currently being detained at the Kootenai County Detention Center, and the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this point.

Here is the full text of a news release from the Havre Police Department: