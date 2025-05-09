Suspect in Havre homicide has been arrested

HAVRE — The Havre Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead on May 7, 2025, as 35-year old Dixie Schroeder, and a suspect in her death has been arrested in Idaho.
OWEN SKORNIK-HAYES REPORTS FROM HAVRE:
The agency said a 911 caller on Wednesday reported a deceased female at a residence along the 300 block of 14th Avenue, and responding officers confirmed the person was deceased.
Police said at the time the circumstances "appear to be suspicious in nature with the possibility of foul play."
The manner of death has not yet been released, but the agency noted: "To address and dispel misinformation circulating on social media, authorities confirm that the decedent was found completely intact."
Police contacted the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance, leading them to a person of interest: 35-year-old Cody Rencurel.
He was found in possession of Schroeder's vehicle in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Havre Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, worked to secure an arrest warrant for Rencurel on charges of deliberate homicide.
A search of his property uncovered plans that suggested he intended to commit additional violent crimes.
Rencurel is currently being detained at the Kootenai County Detention Center, and the investigation continues.
No other details have been released at this point.
We will update you when we get more information.
Here is the full text of a news release from the Havre Police Department:
On May 7, 2025 at approximately 2:14 P.M., the Havre Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased female located in the 300 block of 14th Avenue. Several Havre Police Officers responded to the complaint and determined a female, identified as 35-year-old Dixie Schroeder, deceased.
Upon discovery of the death, the Havre Police Department along with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Schroeder’s death. Based on information observed at the crime scene, officers suspected foul play was involved and requested additional investigative support from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The investigation continued jointly, at which point a person of interest was identified. Investigators continued to follow up with information and determined this person of interest was in possession of Schroeder’s vehicle and was currently located in the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho area. Investigators provided their findings to the Hill County Attorney’s Office during the evening hours of Thursday, May 8, 2025.
The Hill County Attorney’s Office then applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Cody Rencurel for the offense of Deliberate Homicide. Agents and Officers worked jointly along with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department to take Rencurel into custody safely.
Evidence located during the arrest and subsequent search of Rencurel’s property indicated additional violent crimes were being planned. As of this time, Rencurel is currently being held at the Kootenai County Detention Center for the offense of Deliberate Homicide. This case is still under investigation and Agents/Officers are continuing to follow up with leads.
This investigation would not have been possible without the unwavering cooperation, teamwork and communication from multiple agencies involved. We would like to extend appreciation to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Agency Drug Task Force, Hill County Attorney’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department. We ask the community be patient as investigators continue the investigation. If you have information relating to this case, we ask that you contact the Havre Police Department at 406-265-4361.