Suspect in Livingston standoff facing charges of sexual abuse of children

BOZEMAN — The armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a Starbucks store in Livingston on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, has been identified as Timothy Westervelt.

The hours-long standoff with law enforcement officers ended peacefully with no injuries.

Armed man in custody after standoff at Montana coffee shop

Park County Undersheriff Tad Dykstra told MTN News on Tuesday the Westervelt had several active warrants and was found at Starbucks in possession of a weapon.

Westervelt, 34 years old, is currently in the Park County Detention Center on several felony charges.

He is being held on four felony charges: two counts of Felony Sexual Abuse of Children 16 Years or Younger; Felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent Inflicts-Bodily Injury Or Victim is Less Than 16 Years; and Felony Sexual Abuse of Children- Possession of Material.

Westervelt, listed as a Billings resident, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Park County.

