Suspect in Livingston standoff facing charges of sexual abuse of children

BOZEMAN — The armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a Starbucks store in Livingston on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, has been identified as Timothy Westervelt.
The hours-long standoff with law enforcement officers ended peacefully with no injuries.
WATCH:
Park County Undersheriff Tad Dykstra told MTN News on Tuesday the Westervelt had several active warrants and was found at Starbucks in possession of a weapon.
Westervelt, 34 years old, is currently in the Park County Detention Center on several felony charges.
He is being held on four felony charges: two counts of Felony Sexual Abuse of Children 16 Years or Younger; Felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent Inflicts-Bodily Injury Or Victim is Less Than 16 Years; and Felony Sexual Abuse of Children- Possession of Material.
Westervelt, listed as a Billings resident, is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Park County.