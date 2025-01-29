Suspect in shooting death of Washington teen arrested in Montana

MISSOULA — Glen Dylan Burkey, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Spokane, Washington, was arrested by police in Missoula on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The Missoula Police Department received information that 25-year-old Burkey was in the Missoula area, which led officers to the 2400 block of Clark Lane.

Burkey surrendered without incident after law enforcement used “flash sound diversionary devices,” according to a news release.

Spokane Police Department Glen Dylan Burkey

Spokane Police Department detectives had identified Burkey as a suspect in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy on January 25.

MPD notes the assistance of the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and Spokane law enforcement in taking Burkey into custody.

“The Missoula Police Department extends its appreciation to all involved agencies for their teamwork in ensuring a safe and successful apprehension,” a news release states.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports that Burkey has several convictions for criminal mischief in Spokane County dating back to 2019.

Burkey will likely be extradited to Washington to face charges, but there is no word at this point on when that might happen.