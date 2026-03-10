Trucker charged after allegedly shooting at a driver near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — Jeremiah Thompson of Columbus, Montana, is facing felony charges after reportedly firing a pistol at a vehicle he reportedly ran off Highway 191 on Friday morning.

Thompson, 48 years old, faces charges of criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

According to charging documents, on March 6, 2026 at 8:49 a.m. a man reported to West Yellowstone dispatch that a semi-truck ran him off the road and the driver shot at him. The man was able to provide the trailer plate number.

The man told a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy that he was driving in his lane on MT-191 near the intersection of MT-287 as the semi-truck was making an illegal pass in a no-passing lane. He told the deputy that he began to follow the truck and passed the truck attempting to read the front license plate number of the semi.

The driver then allegedly stuck a handgun out of the driver's window and fired a single round at him while both vehicles were northbound on MT-191.

The deputy stopped the truck and trailer near the intersection of MT-191 and Windy Pass Trail and the driver reportedly admitted to making an illegal pass and caused another vehicle to leave the road to avoid a head-on collision.

The driver reported that the vehicle that went off the road began to follow him, passed him and began slowing down and hitting his brakes.

Thompson reportedly told the deputy that he held a firearm out of the drivers window while the victim was driving in front of him and fired one round from his vehicle to the side of the victim's vehicle with a .9mm handgun.

Deputies also determined that the incident was witnessed by another truck driver.

A spent shell casing was found in the road and another was also recovered from inside the semi-truck cab, near the driver's seat.

Thompson remains in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center as of Monday morning.

