Two men facing charges for deadly shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two men are facing charges following Wednesday's deadly shooting near a gas station along North Reserve Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reported detectives have referred deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon charges for one man. The other faces a charge for attempted assault with a weapon.

The men have been remanded to the Missoula County Detention Center.

The names of those involved have not yet been released, and the investigation continues.

(1st REPORT, MARCH 4, 2026) A man died after being shot on Wednesday afternoon at the Town Pump gas station at the corner of North Reserve Street and Mullan Road, according to Misssoula police.

Police investigating after a man was shot dead in Missoula

The man was allegedly a fugitive from Billings. The shooting involved four bail bondsmen conducting a bond revocation, according to Whitney Bennett, Missoula police public information officer.

Two of the bail bondsmen involved in the shooting are being interviewed by Missoula police, according to Bennett.

The name of the man who was shot has not yet been released, nor have the names of the bail bondsmen.

The Missoula Police Department said in a news release: "Shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to the 2200 block of North Reserve Street following a report that a male had been shot and CPR was in progress. Officers arrived on scene, continued life-saving measures and confirmed that shots had been fired. One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved were fugitive recovery agents/bail bondsmen attempting to conduct a bond revocation and had clothing identifying themselves as such."

We will update you as we get more information.