Woman charged with arson for Missoula fire

The Missoula Police Department arrested a woman on charges of arson in connection with a fire at the former HuHot restaurant building on Brooks Street.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

VIDEO: fire breaks out at former Missoula restaurant

The arrest of 34-year-old Amy Birk followed an investigation that involved coordination between arson-trained detectives and Missoula Fire Department officials.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in a shed. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which captured footage of a suspect.

An off-duty police officer later saw a woman matching the suspect's description and reported her to the detectives.

Birk was interviewed by detectives before being booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility.

The Missoula Police Department expressed gratitude for the community’s assistance in providing surveillance footage, which helped in the identification and apprehension of the suspect.



(MARCH 19, 2025) Firefighters are battling a fire at the location of the former HuHot restaurant on Brooks Street in Missoula.

Raw Video: fire at site of former Missoula restaurant

Numerous fire engines are on the scene and smoke has been seen billowing from the area.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

HuHot Mongolian Grill closed in October 2023 and the building has been for sale since that time.

We will update you if we get more information.