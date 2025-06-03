Banana Lake Fire has burned 900+ acres

Fire managers are reporting little change at the Banana Lake Fire which is burning about four miles north of Plains. The fire has burned an estimated at 913 acres and is 15% contained as of Tuesday morning (June 3, 2025).

The Banana Lake Fire was reported on Saturday, May 31, at 4:25 p.m. between Locust Hill and Highway 28 and is burning in open timber.

Numerous resources were ordered and arrived on Tuesday, including 17 engines, two helicopters, and an Interagency Hotshot Crew.

No evacuations or closures have been ordered at this time, and there are no reports that the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

The Western Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident on Monday, June 2.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

For more information, click here to visit Inciweb.