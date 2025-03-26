Several controlled burns underway in Cascade County (March 26, 2025)

GREAT FALLS — There are several fires burning in Cascade County today (Wednesday, March 26, 2025); they are all scheduled burns.

Some of the fires are producing large plumes smoke seen by some people in and around Great Falls who have asked if there is any danger.

There are no reports of any uncontrolled fires in the area.

You can check the status of scheduled burns - for any Montana county - on the Montana Burn Permit & Notification Service website by clicking here .

You can also use the site to buy a burn permit, activate an existing permit, and renew an existing permit.