GREAT FALLS — The White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest on Saturday responded to two new wildfires burning in the northeast Crazy Mountains.

The American Fork Fire has burned about 700 acres, and the O'Hearn Creek Fire has burned about 400 acres. The O'Hearn Creek Fire is about two miles north of the American Fork Fire.

As of Sunday morning, there are no reports of any injuries, nor any damaged or threatened structures.

Firefighting resources are being shared between the two fires given their proximity. Resources responding include: multiple engines, one Type 2 firefighting crew, one crew of smokejumpers, with several helicopters and a large air tanker providing aerial attack/support.

“We’re using a full suppression strategy for these two fires, providing for firefighter and public safety first and foremost. Anticipated weather for the areas calls for potentially very active fire behavior,” said Agency Administrator and Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor Jeff Shinn in a news release. “Given the high number of incidents both within the northern Rockies as well as nationally, firefighting resources continue to be spread thin and it remains critically important that the public do their part in preventing any additional fire starts by complying with campfire restrictions and any fire-related closures in effect on the Forest.”

Due to the active suppression operations associated with these two fires, people should avoid these areas if at all possible to allow firefighting personnel to do their work as quickly and safely as possible.