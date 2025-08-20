Wildfire grows to 190 acres near Flesher Pass

GREAT FALLS — The Sandbar 2 Fire near Flesher Pass has burned an estimated 190 acres as of Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

At this point, there is no containment of the lightning-sparked fire. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is visible from Montana State Highway 279 and is less than one mile from private structures and land.

Dry fuels, low humidity, and warm weather led to rapid fire growth of the fire, which was reported on Tuesday.

The fire continues to grow and remains active in steep, difficult-to-access terrain where there are high levels of dry, dead trees.

Fire personnel continue to use a full suppression strategy and will be able to go direct assisted by very large airtankers and helicopter water drops.

The Lincoln Ranger District has ordered a closure of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail for public safety. The Sandbar 2 Fire area closure includes all National Forest System (NFS) lands and roads beginning at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Flesher Pass #279 (T14N, R6W), following the length of Flesher Pass to the intersection of Hwy 200 (T15N, R7W), continuing along Highway 200 until the intersection of Rogers Pass and the Forest Service boundary (T16N, R6W). Then following along the Forest Service boundary heading east and southeast and intersecting with the southeast corner of Section 12 (T14N , R6W) following west through Section 11 (T14N, R6W) and back to the intersection of Flesher Pass and Lincoln Road #279.