GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone of the increasing risk of lithium-ion battery fires in the home.

GFFR asks residents to make sure they are following safety tips from the National Fire Protection Agency:

1. Only use the battery and charging cord that came with the device

2. Do not keep charging device or device battery after it is fully charged

3. Do not charge batteries on the bed or couch

More information can be found here.