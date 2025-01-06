Good Morning, Montana (Monday, January 6, 2025)

Tonight is the big game!!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Snow showers this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Scattered light snow showers moving back into areas east of I-15.

MSU Bobcats: The Road to Frisco. Click here.

MSU alum excited to watch championship game. Click here.

Montana Ag Network: Chicago to Choteau. Click here.

COMING UP: MONDAY JANUARY 6: Greater Good Health will offer free Tai Chi classes for senior citizens every Monday beginning on January 6. Space is limited, so please call to reserve yours today! It is located at 405 Third Street NW Ste #102. For more information, call Amee Ellsworth at 406-207-4845.

