Good Morning, Montana (Monday, October 28, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Chilly temperatures are setting in for the area as the high temperatures dip around 20 degrees cooler than the weekend. Expect the highs in the 50’s today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through tonight. Low temperatures will be below freezing in the 20’s. Wind-wise, expect widespread gusty conditions up to 40 mph that will calm down through the overnight hours. Rain and snow chances will affect the Rocky Mountain Front and SW Montana today and tomorrow.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30: There will be a Trunk Or Treat at Child & Family Services (2300 12th Avenue South) in Great Falls starting at 3:30pm. Judge your favorite decorated vehicle, decorate a Halloween candy bag, candy, games, prizes and serving apple cider and hot chocolate. Also providing information for foster care. For more information call Kayla Bokma at 406-268-3754.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear!

