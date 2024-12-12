Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, December 12, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny. Light breeze. Daytime highs in the 10s and 20s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 40s for central Montana.

Montana Ag Network: Big Sandy school serves up local beef. Click here.

'Operation Holiday Cheer' sends care items to overseas troops. Click here.

No injuries in Wednesday house fire in Great Falls. Click here.

Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula. Click here.

COMING UP: THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267 or click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: When the gingerbread man broke his leg, what did the doctor tell him to do? Try icing it.

