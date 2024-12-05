Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, December 5, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for Thursday:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny & mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and upper 40s to low 50s for central Montana.



Search underway for missing woman at landfill in Cascade County. Click here.

Standoff with armed person underway in Phillips County. Click here.

1 person dead, 1 injured in Chouteau County crash. Click here.

Community steps up to help 3-year old Wynn Murphy in cancer battle. Click here.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5: Trinitas Chapel at the University of Providence will host Lessons and Carols from 7pm to 8pm. Enjoy an evening on Christmas Carols along with the telling of the Christmas story. For more information, call Kody Diekhans at 406-791-5202.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.



