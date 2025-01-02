Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, January 2, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Very cold. Light snow showers and patchy fog. Highs in the 0s and 10s in central Montana and 20s and 30s in southwest Montana.

Malia Kipp, trailblazing former Montana Lady Griz player, has died. Click here.

Giants Springs State Park hosts 'First Day Hike'. Click here.

Young fan from Winifred cheers for Bobcats while fighting neurological condition. Click here.

How the Red Cross helps people get back on their feet. Click here.

Sheehy and Downing discuss priorities as they start first terms in Congress. Click here.

COMING UP:

FRIDAY JANUARY 3: Come “walk the mall” starting at 9am every Friday in January. The free event is sponsored by the Cascade City-County Health Department and led by a Health Promotion Specialist. Meet at the Scheels Coffee Bar in Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. After the walk, participants will receive a free cup of brewed coffee from Scheels Coffee Bar. For more information, call Penny Paul at 406-454-5071.

SATURDAY JANUARY 4: Benefis Health System will host a Helmet and Lift Ticket Giveaway from 8:30am to 2pm at Showdown Montana. The Benefis Emergency Department's Trauma Injury Prevention Program will return to Showdown to give away free ski helmets to children and adults. Our Trauma team help with fittings, and the giveaway is made possible by Benefis Foundation donors. The first 100 people at the event will also get a free lift ticket. Showdown Montana is located at 2850 U.S. Highway 89 near Neihart. For more information, call 406-455-4866.

