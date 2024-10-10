Good Morning, Montana (Thursday, October 10, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Decreasing clouds and significantly cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tony Roma's restaurant plans to open in Great Falls in November 2024. Click here.

The family of 27-year-old Meghan Rouns is sharing her story to help the community better understand who she was. Click here.

A partnership between two local organizations brings updates to the Historic Roosevelt School Building. Click here.

COMING UP: FRIDAY OCTOBER 10: Come to Big Sky Quilts (1525 10th Avenue South #2) from 10am to 5:30pm to see Montana's McKenna's art works up close and personal. This gorgeous collection of McKenna’s quilts transformed into art on fabric gives you a unique way to see the beauty of Montana's natural world. Plus! McKenna's daughter will be here to meet, greet and answer any questions. For more information, call Joyce Watson at 406-727-1757, or click here.

Today is World Mental Health Day.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a bear caught in the rain? A drizzly bear!

Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!