Good Morning, Montana (Tuesday, December 3, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sun & clouds. Breezy with a west-southwest wind at 10-20mph. High temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. A bit cooler for the river valleys in Chouteau County and on the Hi-Line.

Winning $250K lottery ticket was sold in Vaughn. Click here.

Salmonella confirmed in Montana amid cucumber recall. Click here.

Body found in a field in Fergus County. Click here.

'Bikers for Kids in Need' asks for help with Angel Tree program. Click here.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4: Come enjoy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Mansfield Center in the Civic Center starting at 7:30pm. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. For more information and tickets, click here.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What would Mrs. Claus' nickname be if she were in high school today? Sleigh Queen!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!